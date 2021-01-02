 Skip to main content
Baylor's Dickey named Boise State AD
Baylor's Dickey named Boise State AD

Boise State named Baylor associate vice president for athletics Jeramiah Dickey as its new athletic director on Saturday.

The Broncos announced the hiring of Dickey, who has worked under Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades at Baylor, Houston, Akron and UTEP.

Curt Apsey stepped down as Boise State's athletic director in October and was reassigned to another position at the university. Boise State is seeking a new football coach after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn head coaching job.

