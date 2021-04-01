Baylor's DiDi Richards, DiJonai Carrington declare for WNBA Draft

Baylor Lady Bears senior guards DiDi Richards and DiJonai Carrington each declared for the WNBA Draft via social media on Thursday night.

Although all college basketball players have been granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19-affected season, Richards and Carrington are each projected to be second-round picks in ESPN’s latest WNBA mock draft. The 2021 WNBA Draft is set for April 15.

Richards won multiple 2020 national defensive player of the year honors last season and transitioned to playing point guard during the 2020-21 campaign.

Carrington was Baylor’s second-leading scorer for the season after coming to the Lady Bears as a graduate transfer from Stanford.