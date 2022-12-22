Baylor's Dillon Doyle Named Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Baylor senior linebacker Dillon Doyle has been named the Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year in a voting of the league’s coaches, it was announced by the league office on Thursday.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, Doyle was named the top scholar among football players in the league. He sports a 3.97 GPA as a graduate student working towards his master’s in business administration.

Doyle was named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communications, formerly the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA), on Tuesday. Doyle is the first Baylor football player to be named Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year since quarterback Nick Florence in 2012.

On the field, Doyle is a second-team All-Big 12 linebacker and fullback in 2022, marking the first player in program and league history to earn first or second team All-Big 12 honors at both an offensive and defensive position by the conference coaches.

He is tied for the team lead with 80 tackles in 2022, adding three QB hurries, two pass break-ups and two interceptions. Over his career, he owns 251 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, adding three interceptions and two sacks.