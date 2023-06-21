Former Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle and safety Christian Morgan have been added to XFL rosters.

Doyle signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons and Morgan inked with the Houston Roughnecks.

The former Baylor defenders were added to XFL rosters as they expanded from 51 to 90 players. Their teams will hold their exclusive rights, similar to players who were drafted in the XFL Rookie Draft, which included former Baylor center Jacob Gall, who was drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Doyle, a two-way player at fullback and linebacker, was the first Big 12 player to earn all-league honors at both an offensive and defensive position. He led the Bears with 90 tackles in 2022.

Morgan collected three interceptions in 2022 and finished his graduate senior season with 48 tackles, two for a loss and one sack.