Baylor's Drew, Jennings, Snider Eppers make Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot

Baylor’s national championship-winning men’s basketball coach, the BU program’s only National Baseball Player of the Year and one of its all-time top women’s basketball players made the ballot for the 2022 class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Scott Drew, who engineered one of the great turnarounds in college basketball history that culminated with leading the Bears to this year’s NCAA title, made the primary ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame class, as the selection committee held its annual meeting Wednesday. Also on that 20-member primary ballot is baseball star Jason Jennings, who was a consensus National Player of the Year in 1999.
Moreover, Suzie Snider Eppers, Baylor’s first women’s scholarship athlete who scored 3,861 points for her college basketball career during the old AIAW days, is on the 15-member veterans ballot.
Other luminaries who were voted onto the primary ballot include four-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, and 11-time NBA all-star Chris Bosh. The rest of the ballot includes basketball champions Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli, softball’s Christa Williams, gymnast Carly Patterson, football greats Priest Holmes, Wes Welker, Colt McCoy, Tony Brackens, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford, volleyball’s Stacy Sykora, track and field standouts Charles Austin and Toya Jones, baseball’s Brooks Kieschnick, and rodeo’s Charmayne James. Holmes, Welker and McCoy were automatic holdovers from last year’s ballot as the top vote-getters who didn’t gain enshrinement.
Mike Renfro, who starred as a football receiver at Arlington Heights, TCU and in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys, was one of three holdovers on the veterans ballot, along with former Oilers star Robert Brazile and former long jump world record holder Bob Beamon.
Among the new entries onto this year’s veterans ballot are former Houston Astros all-stars Jimmy “the Toy Cannon” Wynn and J.R. Richard and former PGA golfer Lee Elder, the first black player to ever play in the Masters. The rest of the veterans ballot includes baseball’s Keith Moreland, track and field’s Nanceen Perry, basketball’s Ira Terrell and Lucious “Luke” Jackson, football’s Billy Nicks and Johnny Roland, swimming’s Doug Russell, and golf’s Dave Marr.
The 2022 class could also potentially include past Lone Star State sporting legends who have already been voted in but have yet to be inducted due to conflicts in their schedules. That group includes the likes of Michael Strahan, Dirk Nowitzki, J.J. Watt, Justin Leonard and Cynthia Potter.
Also, a group of many of the all-time top Texans in the Negro Leagues, among them Waco’s Andy Cooper and Austin’s Hilton Smith, will be enshrined at a special future banquet.
This year’s Texas Sports Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Aug. 28 at The Base at Extraco Events Center. Members of both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted, including former Waco High, University of Texas and Kansas City Chiefs football star Derrick Johnson and former Lady Bears NCAA champion Sophia Young Malcolm. The rest of the group consists of track and field’s Francie Larrieu Smith, Michelle Carter and Leroy Burrell, football’s Shane Lechler, Charlie Waters and DeMarcus Ware, and basketball’s Teresa Weatherspoon.
Three other members of the 2020 class — Heisman winner Robert Griffin III of Baylor, former Texas Rangers star Adrian Beltre and soccer legend Clint Dempsey — will be inducted at a later date more conducive to their schedules.
Tickets for the August banquet are $200 each or $600 for a banquet table. To order a ticket or become a sponsor, call Krista Martin at the Sports Hall of Fame at 1-800-567-9561.
To become a voting member, visit tshof.org. Annual memberships are available for $35 for an individual or $70 for a family.