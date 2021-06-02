Baylor's Drew, Jennings, Snider Eppers make Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot

Mike Renfro, who starred as a football receiver at Arlington Heights, TCU and in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys, was one of three holdovers on the veterans ballot, along with former Oilers star Robert Brazile and former long jump world record holder Bob Beamon.

Among the new entries onto this year’s veterans ballot are former Houston Astros all-stars Jimmy “the Toy Cannon” Wynn and J.R. Richard and former PGA golfer Lee Elder, the first black player to ever play in the Masters. The rest of the veterans ballot includes baseball’s Keith Moreland, track and field’s Nanceen Perry, basketball’s Ira Terrell and Lucious “Luke” Jackson, football’s Billy Nicks and Johnny Roland, swimming’s Doug Russell, and golf’s Dave Marr.

The 2022 class could also potentially include past Lone Star State sporting legends who have already been voted in but have yet to be inducted due to conflicts in their schedules. That group includes the likes of Michael Strahan, Dirk Nowitzki, J.J. Watt, Justin Leonard and Cynthia Potter.

Also, a group of many of the all-time top Texans in the Negro Leagues, among them Waco’s Andy Cooper and Austin’s Hilton Smith, will be enshrined at a special future banquet.