Baylor's Egbo declares for WNBA Draft

Baylor Oklahoma Big 12 (copy)

Baylor center Queen Egbo shoots over the Oklahoma defense in the Big 12 Tournament. 

 Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald

Baylor women’s basketball senior center Queen Egbo officially declared for the WNBA Draft on Sunday evening.

Egbo announced via Twitter her intention to pursue her lifelong dream of playing professional basketball. Although Egbo was a senior during the 2021-22 season, the COVID-19 eligibility waiver that all athletes who were on college rosters during the pandemic have been given, would have allowed her to return for the 2022-23 season.

Egbo averaged 11 points and 8.4 rebounds as she helped Baylor win its 12th consecutive Big 12 championship this season. For her career, Egbo scored 9.5 points per night while grabbing 7 boards.

Last week, ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel projected Egbo to be the eight overall pick of the first round in the most recent WNBA mock draft. Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith was the projected first overall pick.

Egbo paid tribute to Baylor's Big 12 titles and 2019 national championship in her announcement Tweet. She added, "The relationships I've built and the lessons I've learned I will cherish and keep forever. Adversity is all I've known during my time here, but I wouldn't change it for the world!"

