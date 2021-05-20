Baylor's eighth-inning response silences Sooners, 9-5

First they played bully ball. Then the Baylor baseball team used a little Billy Ball — mirroring Billy Martin’s old strategy of applying pressure with grinding at-bats and heads-up baserunning — to seize a series-opening win.
Baylor busted out with a four-run eighth inning to take the lead for good in a 9-5 win over Oklahoma on Thursday night at Baylor Ballpark. They batted around in the inning to put a hurting on OU’s bullpen, as guys just continued to execute with one quality at-bat after another.
Baylor (31-16 overall, 11-11 Big 12) gets back to .500 in league play, and the Bears also keep alive hopes of a rise to fourth in the final standings. They’ll need a series sweep of the Sooners (25-26, 9-13) in order to vault past Oklahoma State (30-16-1, 12-12) for that designation. The Cowboys have already completed the conference portion of their season.
After the Sooners tied the game with two runs in the top of the eighth, the Bears didn’t lose heart. They responded in fine fashion, a testament to their character considering they could have hung their heads after enduring a couple of pressure-packed plays in the field.
With one out and a couple of runners on base in that inning, OU’s Jace Bohrofen grounded an 0-2 pitch from BU closer Luke Boyd to the Bears’ first baseman Kyle Nevin. Instead of hustling over to the bag to take the sure out, Nevin fired a throw across the diamond to try to catch the Sooners’ Jimmy Crooks off third base. Instead, everyone was safe.
Two batters (and one out) later, that decision backfired when the Sooners’ Brandon Zaragoza banged a ground ball toward Tre Richardson at second base. The ball took a positively evil sideways hop just as Richardson was approaching it, slipping through the infield for a game-tying, two-run single.
“When those two runs scored, and I told our guys this out there, they’re experience plays,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I can try to coach it all day long, but until you go through it it’s hard. … Watching our guys come back and show the character they did after those two things and lift those guys up, after those unfortunate issues, it showed a lot about who they are and the continued fight they’re going to have throughout the baseball game.”
Indeed, the Bears didn’t blink, and responded with a four-spot in the bottom of the inning. After a Nevin single, Davion Downey smoked a deep fly toward the wall in right-center. Nevin wisely hesitated near second base to make sure the ball wouldn’t be caught, then took off running when it dropped in, and ended up scoring the go-ahead run.
“So, when I hit it, I was like, ‘I missed it.’ But, I hit it high, and when I saw the rightfielder running back, I was like, ‘No chance it’s going,’” Downey said. “But at the same time, I couldn’t run, because Nevin was on first and he had to go to second. So, I had to jog it, I couldn’t really do anything else. So, I was literally like five to 10 feet behind Nevin, just waiting. And then, it hit the wall and Nevin scored and I got to second. I didn’t think Nevin was going to be able to go home on that. … It was awesome. It gave us the lead, the dugout was hyped, the stadium was really loud. We got the momentum going from there, and we put up a 4-spot.”
The Bears didn’t relent thereafter, as they continued to put pressure on OU’s bullpen. They scored three more runs on a Sooner error and bases-loaded walks from Andy Thomas and Antonio Valdez.
“You can score in many, many ways,” Downey said. “You can beat the other team and the other team can beat themselves. Baseball is a weird sport, man. But at the end of the day, we won and I’m happy.”
Meanwhile, Boyd (1-2) showed perseverance in closing out the game and picking up the win. He didn’t let the eighth inning affect his confidence, using his filthy slider to retire the Sooners in order in the ninth, including two strikeouts to end things.
Oklahoma’s Jason Ruffcorn pitched heartily, but Baylor successfully played the role of ruffians. For a while it seemed it was a game of home run derby, as the first eight runs of the game came as a result of home runs.
After Oklahoma tied the score 3-3 in the fifth, Baylor waited two more innings before landing its emphatic counter-punch. Jack Pineda led off the seventh with the world’s highest triple, as Pineda had almost reached second base by the time the ball landed near the center-field wall. Jared McKenzie followed by launching a two-run blast to right. It was McKenzie’s ninth homer of the year, and it gave Baylor a 5-3 edge.
Of course, Oklahoma responded with its two-run rally in the eighth, but the Bears had the answer in the bottom of the inning.
It didn’t take too long for the Bears to rough up OU ace Ruffcorn a bit. In the opening inning, McKenzie and Richardson spanked one-out singles to set the table for Andy Thomas, the Big 12’s third-leading run producer on the season. Thomas fattened up that RBI total even more by unloading on Ruffcorn’s offering, depositing it over the fence in left-center for a three-run home run, his 11th of the season.
But the Sooners’ roster is not devoid of swatters, either.
Freshman left-hander Cam Caley drew the spot start for the Bears in place of Tyler Thomas, who will miss the series due to health and safety protocols, Baylor announced before the game. Caley started out nicely, opening with three scoreless innings. He displayed sharp command, highlighted by a third inning where he struck out the side, one looking and two swinging.
The Sooners flashed their power to get back in it. In the fourth, Caley left a fastball up and over the plate and OU’s Conor McKenna pounced on it with a deep solo shot to left. McKenna’s 10th round-tripper of the year cut Baylor’s lead to 3-1.
Then Oklahoma knotted the score an inning later. Caley issued a one-out walk to Kendall Pettis, and Peyton Graham followed by pounding a deep fly to left for a two-run, game-tying homer.
Rodriguez said the teams will play at 3 p.m. on Friday, a change from the original schedule, and then they’ll hope to get in the third game on Saturday, despite a rainy forecast for that finale.