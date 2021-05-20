Baylor's eighth-inning response silences Sooners, 9-5

Two batters (and one out) later, that decision backfired when the Sooners’ Brandon Zaragoza banged a ground ball toward Tre Richardson at second base. The ball took a positively evil sideways hop just as Richardson was approaching it, slipping through the infield for a game-tying, two-run single.

“When those two runs scored, and I told our guys this out there, they’re experience plays,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I can try to coach it all day long, but until you go through it it’s hard. … Watching our guys come back and show the character they did after those two things and lift those guys up, after those unfortunate issues, it showed a lot about who they are and the continued fight they’re going to have throughout the baseball game.”

Indeed, the Bears didn’t blink, and responded with a four-spot in the bottom of the inning. After a Nevin single, Davion Downey smoked a deep fly toward the wall in right-center. Nevin wisely hesitated near second base to make sure the ball wouldn’t be caught, then took off running when it dropped in, and ended up scoring the go-ahead run.