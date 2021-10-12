Baylor's Eppers, RG3 among star-studded 2022 Hall of Fame class

Eppers grew up in Robinson, and was a multi-sport standout who helped Robinson win a state basketball title in 1970. Then-Baylor track coach Clyde Hart gave Eppers the first women’s scholarship in Baylor history. But it was on the basketball court where she really left her mark, as her scoring total remains the highest ever in women’s college basketball, though it’s not recognized as an NCAA record since it came in the AIAW days. She was Baylor’s first-ever All-American and her No. 23 jersey has been retired by the BU program.

Strahan may be known to avid television viewers now for his gap-toothed smile and appearances on the $100,000 Pyramid, Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday. But he made his name as a football player first. He starred at Houston’s Westbury High School and later at Texas Southern before becoming a second-round NFL draft pick of the New York Giants. With the Giants, Strahan developed into one of the most destructive defensive forces of his era. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1999, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, and still holds the league’s single-season sack record with 22.5.