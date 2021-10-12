Baylor's Eppers, RG3 among star-studded 2022 Hall of Fame class

What do the NFL’s single-season sack record holder, the first person to travel 29 feet in the long jump, and the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball have in common?
You mean, besides the fact that they’re all going into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame together?
The Hall of Fame released its 2022 induction class Tuesday, and it’s another incredibly accomplished collection of the state’s sports greats. It includes a pair of former Baylor stars — quarterback Robert Griffin III, who brought the school its first Heisman Trophy in 2011, and basketball legend Suzie Snider Eppers, who totaled 3,861 points in her pre-NCAA playing days.
The class also consists of former San Antonio Spurs teammates Manu Ginobli and Tony Parker, two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, former world-record long jumper Bob Beamon, seven-time Pro Bowl defender Michael Strahan, Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Carly Patterson Caldwell, and football’s Mike Renfro, who played his high school, college and NFL careers entirely in the state of Texas.
The class will be recognized March 12, 2022, at the 61st annual induction banquet at The BASE at Extraco Events Center.
Griffin was actually voted in for the 2021 class, but couldn’t make the banquet after it moved from its original spring date. The quarterback was an all-state football star and state champion track athlete at Copperas Cove who proceeded to set a boatload of records at Baylor. In 2011, he threw for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 699 yards and 10 more TDs on his way to winning Baylor’s first Heisman. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with Washington in 2012, but battled injuries throughout his NFL career. He is now working as a college football analyst with ESPN.
Eppers grew up in Robinson, and was a multi-sport standout who helped Robinson win a state basketball title in 1970. Then-Baylor track coach Clyde Hart gave Eppers the first women’s scholarship in Baylor history. But it was on the basketball court where she really left her mark, as her scoring total remains the highest ever in women’s college basketball, though it’s not recognized as an NCAA record since it came in the AIAW days. She was Baylor’s first-ever All-American and her No. 23 jersey has been retired by the BU program.
Strahan may be known to avid television viewers now for his gap-toothed smile and appearances on the $100,000 Pyramid, Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday. But he made his name as a football player first. He starred at Houston’s Westbury High School and later at Texas Southern before becoming a second-round NFL draft pick of the New York Giants. With the Giants, Strahan developed into one of the most destructive defensive forces of his era. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1999, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, and still holds the league’s single-season sack record with 22.5.
Bosh grew up in Dallas and played on a Lincoln High team that went 40-0 his senior year and captured USA Today’s No. 1 national ranking. He played one season at Georgia Tech before entering the NBA in the talent-rich 2003 Draft that also included LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Ironically, he’d later become teammates of James and Wade in Miami, helping the Heat win back-to-back titles in 2012 and ’13. For his career, Bosh scored more than 17,000 points and pulled down more than 7,500 rebounds while making 11 all-star teams. He also won an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May.
Patterson Caldwell remains one of the great American gymnasts in history. She grew up in Allen, Texas, and developed into one of the nation’s top young gymnasts, becoming the U.S. junior national champion in 2002. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, she became the second American woman to win the all-around title and the first to do it in a non-boycotted Olympics. She also won a silver medal in the balance beam and helped the Americans to a silver in the team competition. She’ll join fellow all-around Olympic champs Mary Lou Retton and Nastia Liukin in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Parker and Ginobli comprised the backcourt for a San Antonio Spurs dynasty that won four NBA championships in their tenure. A native of Belgium who grew up in France, Parker came to San Antonio as the 28th pick of the 2001 NBA Draft. He ended up going down as one of the great late first-round picks in league history, making six NBA all-star teams and winning MVP of the 2007 NBA Finals. Parker scored 19,473 points and delivered 7,036 assists for his career, and he finished his run as the ninth-leading postseason scorer in NBA history.
Meanwhile, his longtime teammate Ginobli became known for his flashy, energetic play for the Spurs, occasionally off the bench. The native of Argentina won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year trophy in 2008, and made a pair of all-star appearances. He scored 14,043 points and tallied 4,001 assists for his career, and famously blocked the shot of then-Houston Rockets guard James Harden to win a 2017 playoff game. Like Parker, Ginobli’s jersey is retired by the Spurs.
A native of New York, Beamon earned a track and field scholarship to the University of Texas-El Paso. He was later suspended by UTEP for participating in a boycott of a competition against BYU, because of the Book of Mormon’s teachings about race. But Beamon was just getting started. He entered the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and popped off the most memorable long jump in the history of the sport. He flew 29-21/2 at a time when no other jumper had ever even surpassed 27 feet. His world record stood for almost 23 years and remains an Olympic record. Beamon is a member of the National Track Hall of Fame, the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, and the Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame.
You don’t get much more Texan than Renfro. He was a multisport standout at Arlington Heights before signing with TCU. A three-time All-Southwest Conference performer, Renfro generated the third-most receiving yards in conference history for the Horned Frogs with 2,739. Renfro went on to play 10 years as a receiver in the NFL — six with the Houston Oilers, four more with the Dallas Cowboys. He finished his career with 4,708 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.