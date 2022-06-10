Baylor's Ezekiel pockets fourth-place NCAA finish; sprint relay places fifth

EUGENE, Ore. — A native Nigerian is now an All-American for Baylor.

Baylor freshman Nathaniel Ezekiel claimed a fourth-place finish for the Bears in the final of the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field on Friday.

Ezekiel made a good push on the final curve, and came down the last stretch nearly neck and neck with Oklahoma senior Isaiah Levingston, but the OU runner’s lean at the line just nipped Ezekiel, who came in at 49.24 to Levingston’s 49.20.

LSU sophomore Sean “Squirrel” Burrell won his second straight NCAA title with an impressive time of 48.70. Texas Tech’s Malik Metivier captured the silver at 49.13.

“That Squirrel went nuts,” said ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, himself a former NCAA bronze medalist for Baylor in this event.

In the sprint relay final, the Baylor men finished fifth overall, clocking in at 38.99. Running in the outside lane, the Bears executed a strong race and actually was the first Big 12 team to cross the line, just ahead of Texas (sixth place, 39.06) and TCU (seventh, 39.08), both of whom had beaten the Bears at the Big 12 meet.

USC won the race and the national title in a season-best time of 38.49. The Trojans got the stick to anchor Johnnie Blockburger with the lead and he didn’t let it slip away, powering down the final straightaway and holding off a charge from Houston’s Shaun Manswanganyi in the adjacent lane. The Cougars finished third behind USC and Florida.

It was USC’s first sprint relay NCAA title since 1980.

In women’s action that finished late on Thursday, Baylor’s Caira Pettaway finished seventh in the long jump to earn All-America honors. On the last of her six attempts Pettaway popped off a personal-best leap of 21-0.5, moving from ninth place to seventh in the standings. She became just the fifth Baylor jumper ever to surpass 21 feet.

“I think Coach (Stacey) Smith told her, ‘You’ve got one left, just pop one,’” said Baylor head coach Michael Ford. “That’s the good thing about the long jump is that you can do it on your last jump.”

The Baylor women’s 4x400 relay also advanced to Saturday’s final with the sixth-best time of 3:29.03. The Baylor foursome was made up of Mariah Ayers on the leadoff leg followed by Kavia Francis, Gontse Morake and Imaobong Uko.

They’ll compete for gold on Saturday along with Francis in the open 400 and Aaliyah Miller in the 800.