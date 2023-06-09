AUSTIN — Nathaniel Ezekiel couldn’t quite surf past the Tide, but he didn’t exactly wipe out, either.

The Baylor sophomore claimed a third-place finish behind a pair of Alabama Crimson Tide speedsters in the 400-meter hurdles final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Ezekiel nabs All-America honors for the second straight year. He was fourth last year, so he moved up one spot this season.

“The goal was to win, because I feel like I’m stronger than anyone, without a doubt,” Ezekiel said. “I just know that I’m stronger than them. I tried my best to win, but it just didn’t happen.”

Ezekiel was hoping to join Baylor Kamani, an NCAA champion in 1999 and 2001, as a BU national champion in the 400 hurdles. And as he approached the penultimate hurdle, that goal was within reach.

But Alabama junior Chris Robinson closed with a surge, taking the win in 48.12 seconds. Meanwhile, it was a tight finish with Ezekiel, Alabama’s Corde Long and Texas Tech’s Caleb Dean at the line, but Long ended up clipping Ezekiel for second with a bit of a lean at the line. Long beat Ezekiel by a hundredth of a second, 48.53 to 48.54, while Dean came in at 48.56.

Ezekiel joins Paul Montgomery, Kamani, Michael Smith and Robert Griffin III as Baylor hurdles to finish third or higher at the NCAA meet.

Ezekiel’s 48.54 clocking was his second-best time of the season after the 48.52 he ran in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Robinson’s 48.12 was a collegiate best for the 2023 season and a personal-best for the Alabama junior, who broke off a little Griddy dance in celebration after the race.

In the final race of the night, Baylor finished sixth in the 4x400-meter final. The Bears were hoping to possibly become the first BU foursome to break three minutes, but they had to settle for 3:01.63 instead in another really-fast running of the 4x4.

Just how fast? Well, the Florida Gators broke their own NCAA record (set earlier this season) in winning at 2:57.74. The Gators repeated as team NCAA champions as well.

Making up Baylor’s foursome were Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr, Ezekiel and Dillon Bedell. While it wasn’t quite the result they wanted, it still goes down as the 36th all-time All-America finish in the 4x4 during the outdoor season for the Bears and their first such finish since 2019, when they also finished sixth.