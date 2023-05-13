NORMAN, Okla. — If the prelims are any indication, Nathaniel Ezekiel is poised for a championship-level performance at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Baylor sophomore from Nigeria put the rest of the conference on notice with a huge performance in the prelims of the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday. Ezekiel buzzed around the track as if the hurdles weren’t even there, clocking in at 48.74 seconds, the top time of the day and a Big 12 meet and facility record. That was more than a second faster than the next-best finisher Caleb Dean of Texas Tech, who ran 50.00 flat.

Baylor had several other strong prelim efforts on Saturday, advancing a parade of athletes on to Sunday’s finals. Gontse Morake clocked a season-best 57.43 in the women’s 400 hurdles to move on. In the men’s 200 prelims, BU’s Demar Francis and Kamden Jackson both busted their way to personal-best times in advancing, coming in at 20.43 and 20.53, respectively.

Among the other BU athletes who pushed through the prelims were Bria Bullard (women’s 100), Jackson (men’s 100), Elijah Morris (men’s 110 hurdles), Mariah Ayers (women’s 200), Imaobong Uko (women’s 200), Hasani Barr (men’s 400) and Dillon Bedell (men’s 400).

The meet concludes on Sunday.