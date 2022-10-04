Baylor's Finn Bass moves into ITA Main Draw

Baylor men’s tennis had three competing on Tuesday in the second day of the ITA All-American Championship qualifying rounds. Finn Bass went undefeated, advancing into the main draw of the tournament.

Bass faced a familiar foe in TCU’s Sander Jong, ranked No. 58 in the ITA preseason rankings. The fifth-year senior defeated Jong 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 in the round of 64 and with limited tie between matches, returned to beat Portland’s Sema Pankin 7-6(3), 6-4 to advance.

Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi competed in his second round of singles play on Tuesday, falling to Clemson’s Ryuhei Azuma. Zsombor Velcz took part in the single-match consolation round, trading sets with Vanderbilt’s Joubert Klopper before dropping the third to fall 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

The Bears begin Main Draw action on Wednesday morning as Bass and Tadeas Paroulek compete in singles play while Grassi Mazzuchi joins Bass on the doubles court.