Baylor's Finn Bass wins ITA regional singles title

Bass made quick work of his opponent, Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins with a dominant first set. The beginning of the second set was tight as Rollins evened things out at two games each before Bass secured the next four games to win the match and the singles title, 6-2, 6-2.

“Honestly, it was really cold, even for me as a Brit,” Bass told Baylor Athletics after the match. “We have a chilly breeze here, and obviously playing in windy conditions is difficult. We’re both quite aggressive players. (Pierce Rollins) likes to serve and volley, I like to come into the net as well and play aggressive and quite close to the lines. I think what I did better is I managed to hold my mental ability a bit better than he did in tricky conditions. When it’s cold and the balls are kind of flying, not playing as fast as (the courts) usually would, you just have to play a bit more within yourself. And I just think I did better at that than he did today.”