Baylor's first practice: Aranda encouraged by opening effort

While some college players in other programs across the country have announced that they’re opting out of the season due to coronavirus concerns, Aranda said none of his players have indicated that they want to step away at this point.

“We’ve tried to be very transparent and have encouraged our players to reach out to us with questions,” Aranda said. “If they have questions or concerns, we’re continuing to get to that point where they’re all comfortable enough to bring it up. I think it’s something we’re continually working for. We’ve had three or four parent meetings. Parents of our players and our health and wellness team and myself will get some questions.”

Aranda is excited to have fourth-year starting quarterback Brewer to build the offense around, and has already witnessed his leadership and competitiveness.

Though Brewer is coached largely by offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, Aranda will occasionally talk to him about defensive tendencies.

“Coach (Fedora) does a great job with the quarterbacks,” Aranda said. “If there’s a play that if I knew what the defense was thinking, I could go and talk to Charlie about why that just happened defensively. Charlie is such a great competitor, the fire burns bright inside of him. So it’s good to have him on our side.”