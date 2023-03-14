Baylor men's basketball was well represented on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District team with Adam Flagler and Keyonte George honored by coaches across NCAA Division I.

Flagler was named to the All-District 8 first team, while George made the second team. This marks the fifth straight season Baylor has had a player make an all-district team and the fourth straight year with multiple players represented.

Flagler was honored by the NABC for the second straight season after making the District 8 second team last season. A first team selection on the all-Big 12 coaches team, Flagler has been Baylor’s primary point guard this season.