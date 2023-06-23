Undrafted Baylor guard Adam Flagler has signed a contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Flagler wasn't selected in the two-round NBA Draft on Thursday.

After transferring from Presbyterian College, Flagler was one of the Bears’ most productive players for the last three seasons. Coming mostly off the bench for the 2021 national championship team, Flagler averaged 9.1 points while shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

Moving into the starting lineup, Flagler averaged 13.8 points and three assists while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range in 2021-22. He transitioned into Baylor’s main point guard role in 2022-23 and averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range to earn first-team all-Big 12.