Baylor's Fontleroy named Big 12 Freshman of Week

After putting up her first career double-double on Sunday against visiting Houston Christian, Baylor freshman Bella Fontleroy was chosen as the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week.

Fontleroy matched her career high with 17 points against the Huskies and also snatched 11 rebounds in the Bears’ 79-35 win. It’s the second Big 12 award of the season for Fontleroy, who also won it after the first week of games back in early November.

Baylor (6-2), which moved up two spots to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, will be back on the court Wednesday at home against UT-Arlington.