Baylor's fourth-quarter flurry sends WVU tumbling, 75-57

The Baylor women’s basketball team found itself in a slugfest with challenger West Virginia in their second meeting in Big 12 play this season.
The Mountaineers landed some punches through the first three quarters, but No. 10 Baylor shrugged them off and landed a knockout in the fourth quarter.
The Bears won the final 10 minutes by 11 points, finishing off a 75-57 victory on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith and point guard Jordan Lewis each came out swinging in the second half. Smith scored 17 of her game-high 30 after halftime and Lewis tallied all but one of her 18 points in the second half.
Together, Smith and Lewis outscored West Virginia by themselves, 34-29, in the third and fourth quarters.
“I feel like just the will to win, you sit back and think like, ‘We worked this hard, came this far, we want to win,’” Smith said. “You adjust, start playing better, everybody starts playing collectively. We all just want to come out with a win.”
By toughing out the win, Baylor improved to 19-5 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play. West Virginia fell to 11-11, 4-8.
Baylor center Queen Egbo finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Smith also had a double-double with 12 boards to go along with her career-high-matching 30 points.
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith scored 18 to lead the Mountaineers, who have been without leading scorer KK Deans since the Baylor game in Morgantown, W. Va., two weeks ago.
West Virginia led by as many as six in the first half. Mountaineers center Yemiyah Morris made a layup that put her team in front 20-14.
But the Bears, despite wearing pink-trimmed uniforms in support of the Play4Kay movement, punched right back. Smith and Egbo combined to score all the points in an answering 7-0 run.
“We kind of know what to expect with West Virginia every time,” Smith said. “But we came out and we weren’t doing a couple things we knew that we could do. It is frustrating, but you can’t let it take over the game.”
Two weeks ago, Baylor scored 28 points in the first quarter as it raced past West Virginia by 33 on the Mountaineers’ home court.
The Bears made 21 of 33 shots in the first half of that game and led by 30 at break.
The Mountaineers’ defensive effort in the first half on Saturday made for a stark contrast. West Virginia pressured Baylor’s guards and surrounded Egbo and Smith in the post. Smith still scored 13 points in the first 20 minutes and Egbo had nine in that time.
But the Baylor guards took the brunt of West Virginia’s defensive effort. Ja’Mee Asberry, Sarah Andrews and Lewis combined to hit just 2 of 14 attempts from the field.
And Baylor struggled from the free-throw line, going to the halftime locker room an exasperating 5 of 14 from the stripe.
“I think we allowed our missed free throws to affect everything else,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “You’re struggling. You miss some shots and then you go to the foul line where you have a chance to separate and then you miss all those. You could just see the collective sigh. It wasn’t one player. It was kind of everybody stepped up and missed theirs on their turn.”
And yet the Bears didn’t have to dig themselves out of a hole. Egbo made a jump shot from near the free-throw line that put Baylor up 29-26 near the end of the second quarter.
Despite having just 10 seconds to work with, West Virginia guard Smith ran the length of the floor, then dropped off an interior pass that Blessing Ejiofor put in the basket at the buzzer to cut Baylor’s halftime lead to one point.
Lewis made Baylor’s first 3-pointer of the game with 7:20 left in the third quarter. The basket put the Bears up by five and they effectively stiff armed the Mountaineers the rest of the way.