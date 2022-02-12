Baylor's fourth-quarter flurry sends WVU tumbling, 75-57

But the Baylor guards took the brunt of West Virginia’s defensive effort. Ja’Mee Asberry, Sarah Andrews and Lewis combined to hit just 2 of 14 attempts from the field.

And Baylor struggled from the free-throw line, going to the halftime locker room an exasperating 5 of 14 from the stripe.

“I think we allowed our missed free throws to affect everything else,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “You’re struggling. You miss some shots and then you go to the foul line where you have a chance to separate and then you miss all those. You could just see the collective sigh. It wasn’t one player. It was kind of everybody stepped up and missed theirs on their turn.”

And yet the Bears didn’t have to dig themselves out of a hole. Egbo made a jump shot from near the free-throw line that put Baylor up 29-26 near the end of the second quarter.

Despite having just 10 seconds to work with, West Virginia guard Smith ran the length of the floor, then dropped off an interior pass that Blessing Ejiofor put in the basket at the buzzer to cut Baylor’s halftime lead to one point.

Lewis made Baylor’s first 3-pointer of the game with 7:20 left in the third quarter. The basket put the Bears up by five and they effectively stiff armed the Mountaineers the rest of the way.

