Baylor's Francis, Miller advance through semis to NCAA finals

EUGENE, Ore. — Baylor’s Kavia Francis is just a freshman, but she’ll get her shot to run for a national title.

Francis clocked a program-record time of 51.17 in a blistering-fast semifinal heat of the 400-meter dash on Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Francis, a freshman from Clarendon, Jamaica, broke her own school record of 51.21, which she ran at the Big 12 meet in Lubbock. And this time she wasn’t running at a higher altitude.

Francis, who now owns three of the top seven 400 times in Baylor history, advanced to the final with the eighth-fastest time of the day. She was one of just two freshmen to make it through to the final, along with Rosie Effiong of Arkansas (51.08).

Florida’s Talitha Diggs had the top time of the day at 51.08.

Also moving on through the semis on Thursday was Baylor senior Aaliyah Miller in the 800. Miller clocked in at 2:03.05, which was third in her heat and seventh best overall. The veteran and former NCAA indoor champion will compete for gold at 5:32 p.m. Central on Saturday.

In the sprint relay, the Bears posted their second-best time of the year at 43.78, but that wasn’t fast enough to advance. Baylor finished 13th overall, outside of the necessary top nine that moved on to the finals. Baylor’s foursome was made up of Mariah Ayers, Caira Pettaway, Sydney Washington and Bria Bullard. That anchor leg Bullard was running for the first time this season, in place of Ackera Nugent, who was out.

Baylor’s Big 12 rival Texas ran 42.34 for the fastest time of the semis.

Pettaway was one of the busier athletes on Thursday, as she also qualified for nationals in two individual events, the long jump and the 100-meter dash. In the 100, the senior ran 11.18, which was 12th-best of the 24 sprinters in the field, but not enough to advance.

Pettaway and her Baylor teammate Alex Madlock were still competing in the long jump as of press time. The BU women also still had Ayers in the 200, Gontse Morake in the 400 hurdles and its 4x400 relay yet to compete.