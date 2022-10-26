Baylor's Franklin inks NIL deal with Domain

Baylor senior defensive end TJ Franklin and Domain at Waco announced their partnership in the #LiveLikeAChampion campaign.

It marked the first NIL deal signed by Domain at Waco, a college living community.

“Everyone wants to love where they live. For me, that’s here at Domain.” Franklin said. “I’m excited to work with them on this great partnership.”

Franklin has been featured in an ad posted to Domain’s social media account as well as his own Instagram. Deals like the one inked between Franklin and the Domain are a part of a larger movement within the business of college living communities.

Specifically for Domain at Waco, the campaign represents a chance to spread the word about the $10,000 scholarship being offered as a potential perk for signing up for a new lease.