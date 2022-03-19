Baylor's free passes grease wheels for TCU comeback

Plenty of Baylor’s ballplayers got their uniforms dirty, which is always a good thing. Unfortunately for the Bears, they weren’t clean enough in other areas.

Baylor’s bullpen lost command of the strike zone and lost their grip on the lead in the process. The No. 21-ranked TCU Horned Frogs rallied with a three-run ninth to send the game to extra innings, then escaped with the win with three more runs in the 11th to capture an 11-9 win over the Bears on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon before a season-high 3,066 fans at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor’s pitchers combined to issue 10 walks, and those free passes greased the wheels for TCU’s series-clinching comeback.

“They just weren’t executing pitches,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I’m not going to make any excuses about (the strike zone). They didn’t come out and do what they were supposed to do.”

It was a game that featured a little of everything, including a stoppage for a nosebleed from BU rightfielder Kyle Nevin late in the game. But after grinding their way back to the lead themselves, the Bears (9-9 overall, 0-2 Big 12) couldn’t hold onto it.

On the heels of an offense that banged out 17 hits on the day, Baylor took an 8-5 lead into the ninth inning and had its closer Mason Marriott on the mound to try to lock down a series-evening win.

But Marriott couldn’t find the strike zone, as he walked TCU’s first two batters on 10 pitches. Rodriguez went back to the bullpen to Brett Garcia to try to stop the bleeding, but he didn’t fare much better. Garcia promptly walked TCU’s Gray Rodgers on four pitches, then waged a long battle with Tommy Sacco before dropping a 3-2 pitch just off the plate for a bases-loaded walk, bringing the score to 8-6.

Rodriguez made another bullpen call for Matt Voelker, and he drew cheers when he induced a tapper that led to a force-out at home for the first out. But the die was cast, and the Frogs scored twice more when Voelker hit Luke Boyers with a pitch and then later when pinch-hitter Mason Speaker sent a two-out chopper high across the infield toward Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo. The Baylor third baseman attempted to barehand an in-between hop when the ball came down, but he had no play, and the infield single tied the game at 8.

Baylor put the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth. But Tre Richardson, who went 4-for-7 on the day with four runs scored, belted one to the right-field corner with two outs, and Boyers chased the ball down with a nice running catch while crashing into the wall in foul territory.

You couldn’t really put this one at the feet of Baylor’s hitters, though. The top three hitters in the order, Jack Pineda, Richardson and Jared McKenzie, combined for nine hits, seven runs scored, a home run and three RBIs.

“That’s what we were successful doing last year,” Richardson said. “That’s how we were successful, is just grinding out at-bats. When you see people pop balls over the fence, getting on base for them, that’s really what we’re supposed to do, just pass the bat mentality. The last few weeks here at the start of the season we’ve done it a few games, then we get away from it.

“But today it’s pretty good to know that our offense can do that and be consistent, especially with the top of our order and middle of our order and bottom of our order, everybody is just kind of rolling the way you want them to.”

After getting shut out in Friday’s opener, the Bears didn’t dawdle in hitting the pay station in Game 2. McKenzie followed up Richardson’s one-out single by drilling a home run just to the left of the batter’s-eye wall in center. It was McKenzie’s second round-tripper of the year and the first that actually left the yard, as his other came on an inside-the-park job. The blast sent BU to a quick 2-0 lead.

Baylor starter Jake Jackson faced the minimum through the first eight batters, with a double play sprinkled into the mix. But then TCU mounted a massive two-out rally in the third to surge into the lead.

The Frogs loaded the bases with two walks and a single. Then first baseman David Bishop, who came into the day hitting .369 with 27 RBIs, added to his tally by dumping a two-run single into center, tying the game. TCU was far from done, as Rodgers added an RBI single and Sacco bopped a two-run double to the gap in right-center. Jackson finally halted TCU’s hitting outburst with a groundout, but the Frogs suddenly held a 5-2 lead.

The tenor of the game for Baylor, though, involved just digging in and staying engaged. The Bears kept hacking, and got two runs back in the bottom of the third to pull within 5-4. Tre Richardson and McKenzie both singled to set the table, and Chase Wehsener and Cardoza-Oquendo capitalized on the opportunity with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, respectively.

Then Baylor pushed into the lead with a two-run fourth. With Pineda at first base, Richardson spanked a two-out single into center, and TCU’s Elijah Nunez bobbled the ball as he was going to pick it up, allowing Pineda to scoot all the way around to score and Richardson to scoot to third. McKenzie then gave Baylor a 6-5 lead with his third hit of the afternoon, a sharp single up the middle.

That’s the way the score would remain until the eighth. Baylor reliever Kobe Andrade did his job and then some. The sophomore left-hander, a transfer from Texas A&M, logged four scoreless innings for the Bears, allowing only one hit to the Frogs. Andrade worked as quick as a Kobe Bryant drive to the basket, and worked out of trouble when TCU got runners on base.

Baylor even gave its bullpen a bit of insurance when Nevin smacked his third home run of the year in the eighth, padding the lead to 8-5.

But TCU wouldn’t be denied. After the three-run rally in the ninth, the Frogs found another outburst in the top of the 11th. Voelker walked in the go-ahead run on Baylor’s 10th free pass of the day. The pitcher recovered to get the ground ball he needed to get out of the inning, but Richardson skipped a low throw to first while trying to turn a double play, and two runs scored on the play.

In the bottom of the inning, Baylor DH Ian Groves, a transfer from Tarleton State making his debut for the Bears, smoked a solo home run down the left-field line to trim the gap to 11-9. The Bears continued to make things interesting when Harrison Caley worked a walk and Cade Currington banged a pinch-hit single.

But TCU closer River Ridings rallied to strike out Pineda for the second out, and then Richardson delivered a hard fly to right that Boyers scarcely had to move to catch. For Ridings, it was his sixth save of the season and second of the weekend.

Rodriguez said that despite the loss, he appreciated the fight shown by his team.

“That’s what’s great. Even to that last out, if Tre gets something elevated, everybody forgets about all the other stuff,” the coach said. “But, that’s the stuff that I love about this team is they’re going to continue to fight and grind. Tomorrow’s a new day. As soon as you shower, you’ve got to wash this one off and get ready for tomorrow.”

The teams will close out the Waco series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

