Baylor's Fuller named fences rider of month
Baylor equestrian's Caroline Fuller has been named the NCEA Fences Rider of the Month for November, as announced Monday by the organization.

The senior from Denver, N.C., rounded out a dominant fall season with a 3-0 month in fences, picking up points against No. 9 TCU, No. 2 Auburn and No. 6 Fresno State.

She added one Most Outstanding Performer award from Baylor’s victory at TCU with an 80-79 win over Sydney Berube.

