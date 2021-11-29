Baylor's Fuller named fences rider of month

Baylor equestrian's Caroline Fuller has been named the NCEA Fences Rider of the Month for November, as announced Monday by the organization.
The senior from Denver, N.C., rounded out a dominant fall season with a 3-0 month in fences, picking up points against No. 9 TCU, No. 2 Auburn and No. 6 Fresno State.
She added one Most Outstanding Performer award from Baylor’s victory at TCU with an 80-79 win over Sydney Berube.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
