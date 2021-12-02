Baylor's Galvin emerges as Big 12 O-lineman of year

“The coaches instilled a really good work ethic in you from offseason to summer and to the season,” Galvin said. “Everybody knows the expectations. You run the same plays your whole time there, so you get really good on those plays. In the offseason, there’s this stuff we did at the high school level that prepares you for this level.”

Still it wasn’t an easy transition from high school to moving into Baylor’s starting lineup at left tackle as a true freshman. Since the NCAA had recently instituted the rule where players could compete in four games without losing their redshirt, Galvin began the 2018 season not knowing whether he would play the full season.

“Me and Coach (Matt) Rhule talked and he said I’m thinking about playing you during camp,” Galvin said. “I was like OK, that’s fine. We had the four-game rule, and he said let’s just see how it goes. I was the blocking tight end in certain formations and field goals and stuff. After about five games, I started.”

Galvin relied on veteran offensive linemen like Blake Blackmar, Pat Lawrence and Sam Tecklenburg to help him make the jump. He still stays in touch with them now that he’s one of the offensive line leaders.