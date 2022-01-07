 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Galvin, Keith back for fifth seasons
0 comments

Baylor's Galvin, Keith back for fifth seasons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Connor Galvin (copy)

Four-year starter and Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin (76) announced Friday that he will return to Baylor in 2022 for his fifth season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Khalil Keith announced Friday that they will return for their fifth seasons of eligibility in 2022.

Galvin was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year and made Associated Press third-team All-America in 2021. He has been an anchor at left tackle for the Bears since his freshman year in 2018.

Keith has been a steady contributor to Baylor's offensive line the last four seasons after redshirting in 2017.

Their announcements came a day after starting guard Grant Miller announced that he's returning for his fifth season of eligibility. Miller started for the Bears in 2021 after playing 31 games for Vanderbilt in the previous three seasons.

NCAA football players have been granted an extra year since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor's bowl game history
Baylor

Baylor's bowl game history

With a return to the Sugar Bowl and redemption on their minds, the Bears are back in a bowl game for their 10th appearance of the modern era. Here's a look at all 25 of their all-time appearances.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert