Baylor's Galvin, Keith back for fifth seasons

Baylor offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Khalil Keith announced Friday that they will return for their fifth seasons of eligibility in 2022.

Galvin was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year and made Associated Press third-team All-America in 2021. He has been an anchor at left tackle for the Bears since his freshman year in 2018.

Keith has been a steady contributor to Baylor's offensive line the last four seasons after redshirting in 2017.

Their announcements came a day after starting guard Grant Miller announced that he's returning for his fifth season of eligibility. Miller started for the Bears in 2021 after playing 31 games for Vanderbilt in the previous three seasons.

NCAA football players have been granted an extra year since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.