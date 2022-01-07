 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Galvin returning for fifth season
Baylor's Galvin returning for fifth season

Connor Galvin

Four-year starter and Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin (76) announced Friday that he will return to Baylor in 2022 for his fifth season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin announced Friday that he will return for his fifth season at Baylor in in 2022.

Galvin made Associated Press third-team All-America in 2021 and has been an anchor at left tackle for the Bears since his freshman year in 2018.

Galvin's announcement came a day after starting guard Grant Miller announced that he's returning for his fifth season of eligibility. Miller started for the Bears in 2021 after playing 31 games for Vanderbilt in the previous three seasons.

NCAA football players have been granted an extra year since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

