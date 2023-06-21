Baylor and Gonzaga are the only two schools with NBA Draft lottery picks in each of the last two years. Now the Bears hope to pull off the lottery hat trick.

Keyonte George would like to follow in the footsteps of Davion Mitchell and Jeremy Sochan and be selected among the top 14 players in the 2023 NBA Draft beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

ABC will televise the first round while ESPN will televise both the first and second rounds.

NBA Draft.net projects the Atlanta Hawks to pick George 15th in the first round while Yahoo Sports projects the Utah Jazz to pick him with the 16th selection. He was among the players invited to the green room at the draft.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I came out of the womb,” George said. “You have an opportunity to put your name in the NBA Draft, it’s a blessing.”

Additionally, Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler is a potential late second-round selection according to some mock drafts.

The Sacramento Kings picked Mitchell with the ninth pick in the 2021 draft after he played a key role for the Bears’ 2021 national championship team by averaging 14 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

Nicknamed “Off Night,” the junior guard was also the national defensive player of the year.

The San Antonio Spurs picked freshman forward Sochan with the ninth pick in the 2022 draft after he averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds to earn Big 12 sixth man of the year. Like Mitchell, Sochan was a tough defender who could guard multiple positions on the floor.

George is projected to be drafted in the middle of the first round after averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists to earn Big 12 freshman of the year. Sometimes struggling with shot selection and decision making, the 6-4 George shot 37.6 percent overall and 33.8 percent from 3-point range.

However, George was one of the most athletic guards Baylor coach Scott Drew ever produced since he could explode to the basket on drives with exceptional body control while also possessing NBA 3-point shooting range.

Drew said George performed well in workouts for NBA scouts and during interviews leading up to the draft.

“Keyonte was here for just one season but he was still able to show his athleticism with Sports Center-like moments,” Drew said. “He’s got the unbelievable ability to hit game winners by knocking down shots and has the ability to create a shot. He was able to show his passing ability this year, and his defense really improved.”

George scored 20 or more points in 12 games, including a 32-point performance at West Virginia on Jan. 11 as he hit 10 of 18 field goals with five of nine coming from 3-point range.

Dealing with an ankle injury, George’s numbers dropped off in the final weeks as he averaged just 6.8 points and shot 22.5 percent in his last five games while missing the Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Feb. 27.

After playing point guard most of his life, George relinquished that role to Flagler.

“To play beside him, I kind of gave myself up and let him run this team,” George said. “I got better as a basketball player but also got better as a person because of the relationship we had and the way he carries himself. I’m blessed to be a part of the same team as Flag.”

Flagler hopes to get a shot to play in the NBA after playing a key role for the Bears the last three seasons.

After transferring from Presbyterian College, Flagler was one of the Bears’ most productive players the last three seasons. Coming mostly off the bench for the 2021 national championship team, Flagler averaged 9.1 while shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

Moving into the starting lineup, Flagler averaged 13.8 points and three assists while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range in 2021-22. He transitioned into Baylor’s primary point guard role in 2022-23 and averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Flagler has steadily worked on his upper body strength to become stronger driving into the lane while also using the extra muscle to make him a tougher defender.

“Just continuing to work on my body, and all aspects of my game, finishing around the rim and ballhandling, positioning with my body, I’m still growing and maturing with that,” Flagler said. “I’ve worked so hard to gain weight and get stronger. It’s helped me tremendously with standing my ground.”

Though most of the pre-draft talk has centered around 7-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama, it’s a strong year for guards.

Potential guard lottery picks include Scoot Henderson from G League Ignite, Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson from the Overtime Elite league, Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Arkansas’ Anthony Black, Kansas’ Gradey Dick, Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin and Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino. Black is the son of former Baylor basketball star Terry Black.