You might think there isn’t a go-to receiver on the Baylor roster.

Last year’s numbers might even back up that idea. No Baylor receiver made more than 33 catches. Not only were the 2022 Bears more run-oriented as an offense, but the passes that were thrown were evenly distributed throughout a collection of players.

But this year there’s definitely a go-to guy, the Bears insist.

“Yes, there’s a go-to receiver,” said BU receivers coach Dallas Baker. “The go-to receiver, his name is Hal (Presley), Monaray (Baldwin), Josh (Cameron), Jordan (Nabors), Armani (Winfield). I can keep going. That’s the go-to receiver.”

Again, the skeptic might think Baker was just offering up a political answer and not wanting to ruffle anyone’s feathers in the receiver room. But this particular group of receivers is not only close in talent but in attitude. Baker feels like it’s the closest-knit position group on the team.

“These guys ask a lot of questions before the meeting,” said Baker, a former receiver at the University of Florida and with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. “I don’t know if it’s to stall the meeting or what, but they ask a lot of questions about my playing days or whatever. I tell them all the time, yes, I was on a national championship team and a Super Bowl team, but that national championship team didn’t have a bunch of talented guys when we won. We were just the closest team in the country.

“When I explained that to them, everyone on the team talks about how close the receivers are. Really, that’s all it is. Ketron (Jackson), Micah (Gifford), we even have Landry (Kinne) in there now. It’s like a brotherhood. It’s like those guys grew up together.”

Baldwin said he feels like any one of Baylor’s receivers can produce if given the chance.

“I feel like we’ve come a long way, because last year people were saying we were young,” Baldwin said. “But I feel like in a short amount of time we’ve matured. Like, everybody’s making plays. It’s not really a guy. Everybody’s a guy. We can all make plays, we can all run with the ones or whatever. So, I just feel like we came a long way and we’re all maturing.”

They may be putting up a united front, but each BU receiver has his own story, his own journey. The smallish but speedy Baldwin (5-9, 164) led the Bears with 33 catches for 565 yards and four touchdowns in the 2022 season. But he endured a concussion and a hamstring injury that limited his availability. So he’s spent this offseason working on taking better care of his body, gaining muscle, and hopefully giving himself a better chance to stay on the field.

“I would just say staying healthy, because I feel like if I would have finished every game, I would have had a way better season than what I did,” Baldwin said. “So, it’s really just that, and maybe gain 10 pounds or five pounds, something like that.”

Baker said that with Baldwin, the proof is in the pudding — and the protein shake.

“You can’t tell by my stomach but I used to be a skinny guy,” Baker said. “I battled injuries and it was because I didn’t like to eat, or I just didn’t take care of my body. What I tell Monaray is that if you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. I’m not going to elaborate on that, but he knows what I mean when I tell him that. He’s been taking care of his body, so he’s getting smoothies, he’s getting in the cold tub, just doing everything he’s supposed to, and I want to say he’s gained 10 pounds already. You probably can’t tell, but he has.”

Cameron is a former walk-on who was awarded a scholarship by the BU coaches last spring. His is a journey of growing more confident and comfortable with each passing day. Cameron made just eight catches in Baylor’s eight games last season, but showed more promise in the final stretch, bringing in 21 catches for 327 yards in the final five games.

“It’s been awesome,” Cameron said. “I just thank God for every single day. … Just always just put in extra work. That’s all I really came to do. And then when I just got the scholarship, it was just an awesome feeling and I’m just continuing to put that extra work. Now I would say instead of doing extra weightlifting stuff, I’m trying to take care of my body more and get extra rehab, step up in that area, too.”

Presley made 32 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Bears after transferring from Auburn. A year in, Presley said his confidence has grown immensely and he’s ready to perform at a higher level.

“I would say I’m a lot more comfortable now because I feel like Coach Baker coming in had a lot to do with it,” Presley said. “Just my confidence level, I feel like it’s way up. So, I feel like it’s a big change.”

Cameron and Presley both hinted that Baylor could take more downfield shots this season. When asked about that bit of the scouting report, Baker chuckled.

“You guys (in the media) just got Josh in trouble,” Baker said. “We want to be like Rocky when he went to Russia to fight, that we’re working in the dark. Then when we start the season everyone will be surprised with the way the receivers are showing up. With me saying that, there’s no such thing as pressure. RG3 said it best, pressure makes diamonds and that’s really what we’re trying to do around here.”