First baseman Shay Govan was named Big 12 softball player of the week after leading the Bears to the Baylor Invitational championship.

Govan helped lift No. 21 Baylor to a perfect 5-0 record last week, including a win over then-ranked No. 21 Maryland on Friday as she blasted a three-run homer. She hit .571 with three home runs and 10 RBIs last week.

Govan currently leads the Big 12 with 29 RBIs on the season and is hitting a team-high .525 with a .975 slugging percentage.