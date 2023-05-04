Baylor first baseman Shay Govan sometimes winces in pain when she takes a swing or makes a defensive play.

But knowing how much the Bears need her, Govan is playing with a torn labrum. If it was her right throwing shoulder, she could be out for the year. But since it’s her left shoulder, she’s gutting it out.

“Usually it’s fine,” Govan said. “But depending on the type of swing I take, it’s when I feel it. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to finish the season or even play with the injury. So it’s been good that I’ve been able to play with it.”

Baylor coach Glenn Moore wouldn’t play her at all if he thought the injury would worsen. But he knows how much Govan loves the game and how valuable she is to the team in her first season with the Bears after transferring from SFA.

“Some days it’s hurting worse than we even know about,” Moore said. “Sometimes I’m afraid that she’s one of those that loves what she does so much that she won’t be completely honest in the fact that she probably needs to come out of some games. Of course, we want her out there, but we don’t want her to do something that would damage her long term.”

How valuable is Govan to the No. 20 Bears?

Moore compares her to former Baylor All-American Ashley Monceaux, who put together the most explosive season in school history when she hit .413 with a school-record 20 homers and 71 RBIs in 2007 to lead the Bears to the Women's College World Series.

In 49 games this season, Govan is leading the Bears with a .392 batting average, 10 homers and 47 RBIs. Though Govan has good hitters surrounding her, pitchers respect her so much that she’s drawn a Big 12-high 41 walks and ranks third in the league with a .529 on-base percentage.

“She’s an outstanding hitter, not just a power hitter, but she’s got power to all fields,” Moore said. “You make a mistake with her, she makes you pay more often than not. She makes those around her better. Those before her see better pitches, those after her see better pitches because they’re afraid to pitch to her.”

After a torrid start in which she hit over .500, Govan’s hitting has dipped some after she sustained the shoulder injury on a swing against Oklahoma State on March 24 in Stillwater.

Slotted third or fourth in the lineup, Govan is still the team’s most dangerous hitter and a big reason why the Bears (36-15, 5-10) could do some damage in the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel like every time she gets up to the plate she's either going to get a hit or she's going to get walked,” said Baylor senior designated hitter Josie Bower. “And it also says a lot that I sometimes forget that she's playing through pain. It says a lot about her and her character and her dedication to this team.”

Growing up in a sports-minded family, Govan played soccer, basketball, volleyball and softball. Her father, Keenan Govan, played basketball at Bossier City (La.) Community College, and always encouraged Shay to play whatever sports she wanted.

“We let her play a lot of sports,” Keenan said. “My wife put her in softball at 7 or 8 and she just stuck with it. I told her she could play all the sports she wanted in high school, but she came back and told me she wanted to stick with softball.”

Govan was good enough to make the Katy Mayde Creek varsity as a freshman, and she eventually played both third base and pitcher as her career developed. But SFA was the only four-year school to offer her a scholarship.

Showing a lot of promise in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Govan hit .406 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 23 games. Then she exploded in 2021 by hitting .383 with a school-record 15 homers and 52 RBIs in 47 games.

“My second year, I was healthy the whole year and it was great,” Govan said. “I worked so hard day-in and day-out always hitting. To go a full year without being injured and putting on display what I can do, it was very rewarding.”

Govan appeared on her way to an even better 2022 season as she hit .514 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 13 games before her season ended abruptly when she broke her left wrist sliding into a base against LSU.

“It was very disappointing because I was off to a good start,” Govan said. “It was very heartbreaking.”

After former SFA coach Nicole Dickson became New Mexico’s head coach last June, Govan decided to transfer and thought she could fit in at Baylor.

Govan made an immediate impact, most notably in Baylor’s 4-3 win over No. 1 Oklahoma on Feb. 19 when she blasted a three-run homer in the Getterman Classic.

“Coach Moore putting me in a spot to help and contribute has definitely meant a lot,” Govan said. “With Sydney (Collazos) and Emily (Hott) in front of me, it’s definitely been good. The lineup we have is good and I think it’s just going to continue to get better.”

Since she redshirted in 2022 following the wrist injury and the 2020 season didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19, Govan is classified as a sophomore. She’ll have two more seasons to bash Big 12 pitchers, but she can still do a lot of damage the rest of this season.

“Even though she may not be 100 percent since she had her injury, she’s such a big threat even at 90 percent or even 85 percent that she brings an intimidation factor to our offense,” Moore said.