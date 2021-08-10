Baylor's Harbour makes Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame

Former Baylor track coach and standout runner Todd Harbour has been announced as one of seven new members of the Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame, as selected by the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association.

Harbour and the rest of the Class of 2021 will be honored Jan. 7, 2022, at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.

Harbour served as Baylor’s head track and field coach from 2005 through the 2021 season before retiring. With him at the helm, the Bears registered 23 top 20 NCAA team finishes, including eight in the top 10.

The native of Port Isabel, Texas, also ranks as one of Baylor’s top distance runners. He clocked 3:50.34 in his senior year in the mile, still the collegiate record. He also won three straight NCAA silver medals in the 1,500 in 1979, ’80 and ’81, and captured a silver at the Pan Am Games in ’79.

The rest of the 2021 Hall of Fame class Jim Carlisle, a longtime track official who worked the 1996 Atlanta Olympics; Terri Hairston, a two-time NCAA champion jumper at Texas; Pat Henry, the Texas A&M coach who has led the Aggies to nine NCAA team titles; Victor Lopez, Rice coach and former head coach for Puerto Rico’s Olympic team; and Gene and Joy Pouncy, who were record-setting sprinters at Dallas Lincoln and SMU in the 1970s.