Baylor's Harris entering transfer portal

Baylor reserve cornerback Mike Harris announced Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.
Harris played in all 13 games in 2022 and finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Harris joins other Baylor players who entered the transfer portal, including safety Devin Neal, receivers Josh Fleeks and Seth Jones, offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones is transferring to Virginia Tech while Fleeks is transferring to Nebraska.