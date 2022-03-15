Baylor's Harvison, Boitan win Big 12 awards

Harvison recorded the upset of the weekend as she knocked off No. 20 Margarita Skriabina of Texas Tech in straight sets on Sunday, 6-4, 6-2. Harvison, an Alabama transfer, earned two wins in No. 1 singles for the Bears to open conference play last week against TCU and Texas Tech.

Boitan earned Big 12 Player of the Week after going undefeated in the two matches against Arizona State and No. 18 Arizona. He had two ranked singles wins, over No. 28 Murphy Cassone of the Sun Devils and No. 80 Jonas Ziverts of the Wildcats, both on the No. 1 singles court. With the wins, Boitan is now 4-1 against ranked opponents, perfect at 12-0 on the spring season and 59-16 in singles for his career.