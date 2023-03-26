TEMPE, Ariz. — Baylor golfer Sera Hasegawa took home a share of the individual title as the Baylor women’s golf clinched a third-place finish on Sunday at the PING/ASU Intercollegiate at Papago Golf Club.

Hasegawa shot a third-straight round in the 60s with a 4-under 68 to share individual medalist honors with Northwestern’s Kelly Sim, who also shot a 10-under 206. Hasegawa’s win marks the second time in three seasons that Baylor has had multiple individual champions in the same season.

No. 23 Northwestern finished off a wire-to-wire team victory with an 18-under 846, 14 shots better than the host, No. 11 Arizona State, and 21 shots better than the third-place Bears.

“I am so proud of Sera for getting her first win as a Baylor Bear. I believe this is just the start for her," said Baylor head coach Jay Goble.

The Bears will participate in the first-ever Big 12 Women’s Match Play April 7-9 in Scottsdale, Ariz.