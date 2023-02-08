Former Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika and offensive lineman Connor Galvin are among 319 prospects that have been invited to attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Feb. 28 through March 6.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Both Ika and Galvin made all-Big 12 teams the last two seasons.

In 2022, Ika totaled 24 tackles, including two for loss, with five quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. In Baylor’s Big 12 championship season in 2021, Ika collected 24 tackles with six tackles for loss and four sacks to earn Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year after transferring from LSU.

Galvin was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year in 2021.