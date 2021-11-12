Baylor's Jack Patterson voted into Big Country Hall of Fame

Former Baylor track coach and athletic director Jack Patterson will be inducted posthumously into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame next April.
The Big Country Hall of Fame honors athletic legends in the greater Abilene area.
Patterson coached at Merkel and San Angelo before becoming the first track and field coach at the University of Houston in 1950. In 1956, he moved to Baylor, where he guided the Bears to three Southwest Conference championships. He later won three more SWC titles at Texas before returning to Baylor for a nine-year tenure as athletic director beginning in 1971. Patterson died in 1996 at age 82.
The Big Country induction banquet will be held April 11 at the Abilene Convention Center.