Baylor's Jackson plucks Big 12 Pitcher of Week honors

Baylor baseball’s Jake Jackson won Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday.
Jackson hurled the Bears to their only win of this past weekend’s series with Kansas State in Friday’s 4-2 BU victory. The senior grad transfer from Nevada matched a season best with seven innings pitched and limited the Wildcats to just one run and six hits. He tallied three strikeouts and walked one batter.
The Bears (24-24 overall, 6-15 Big 12) will host Stephen F. Austin in their final nonconference game Tuesday before welcoming Oklahoma State for the last Big 12 series Thursday through Saturday. The Cowboys (34-17, 13-8) dropped from No. 3 to No. 13 in this week’s Baseball America Top 25 after being swept by Texas Tech.