Baylor's Jackson roping in quarterbacks

Bryson Jackson wants to be a cowboy.

Not the Oklahoma State kind, but one who rides horses, herds cattle and does all the daily ranch operations.

Growing up in East Texas, Jackson’s life was centered on his grandfather’s ranch. During high school, Jackson moved to the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield due to his father’s work, but the country life is still in his blood.

“I’m a country boy at heart,” Jackson said. “I grew up in East Texas, a lot of my family is cowboys and ropers, and we grew up on that. I definitely want to get a ranch and some cows.”

Jackson keeps a rope in his apartment to keep his cowboy skills intact. You never know when a stray calf is going to wander across campus.

But until his cowboy dreams come true, Jackson will be content roping in quarterbacks. For the past two seasons, Jackson has become one of Baylor’s most effective pass rushers from his outside linebacker spot.

In last week’s Big 12-opening 31-24 road win over Iowa State, Jackson collected two of Baylor’s four sacks to earn Big 12 co-defensive player of the week.

“Honestly, he’s just become one of those ballers,” said Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin. “He’s one of those people who has a super high motor, one of those people that’s always around the ball. He’s kind of similar I would say to Jalen Pitre last year. He always knows where the ball’s going to go, he’s always going to be there when the ball gets there.”

Those were Jackson’s first two sacks of the season to vault him into the team lead in the No. 16 Bears’ 3-1 start. But he also recovered the Baylor defense’s first fumble of the season when he stripped the ball from UAlbany receiver Jackson Parker in the season opener.

Entering the game mostly on third-down situations, Jackson doesn’t play as many snaps as a lot of his defensive teammates. But he’s finishing his six-year Baylor career with a bang, relying on his instincts and explosive tackling ability to make an impact in key situations.

“Being out there on defenses in those packages and on the those crucial downs is truly a great feeling,” Jackson said. “It’s been a long journey for me, just taking on a role and being a leader and being able to impact the team in a role that is much needed.”

Patience has been one of Jackson’s most remarkable virtues. He played his first three seasons under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule, and has spent the last three years under Dave Aranda.

He came to Baylor in 2017 and was roommates with safety Jalen Pitre and linebacker Terrel Bernard, who are both NFL rookies now. Baylor freshman running back Richard Reese was an eighth grader during Jackson’s first year on campus.

It’s easy to see why Aranda speaks about Jackson with such pride because he knows the obstacles, injuries and setbacks he’s endured to become one of Baylor’s best defensive players.

“I think he’s probably always been that guy, but he’s been just so humble and hasn’t believed it,” Aranda said. “I think he’s really found a niche as a third-down pass rusher and then on special teams. It couldn’t happen to a better dude. Way strong leader. I’m always impressed when he speaks. He’s got better words than me. So he is a great steward of all of us.”

After spending most of his youth in Beckville, Texas, Jackson left the rural life behind when his father moved the family to Mansfield. At Lake Ridge High School, Jackson emerged as a two-time all-district linebacker who collected seven sacks and 13 quarterback hurries as a senior.

Jackson drew the attention of schools like Minnesota, Colorado State and Boise State. But when Baylor offered him a scholarship, he jumped at it because he was a Bears’ fan and wanted to stay in Texas.

“Baylor had always been the school of my choice growing up,” Jackson said. “I was a fan of RG3, Seth Russell and that era, and I came to a couple of games. I never thought I could get an offer from Baylor, but as soon as I got it, that was where I wanted to go.”

Jackson redshirted in his first year on campus in 2017, and missed the 2018 season due to concussion issues. So by the time the 2019 season rolled around, Jackson was eager to play as he contributed mostly on special teams for an 11-3 team that reached the Big 12 championship game and earned a Sugar Bowl berth.

“I think the adversity early in my career here as far as missing a season and redshirting and things like that, those years put me in a different role for the team,” Jackson said. “Being on scout team during practice and making guys better was kind of what I got accustomed to. Once I got back to where I was fully healthy and able to play fast and to play green on the field, it was what role can I find on the team to pretty much show what I can do. That was special teams for me.”

After playing mostly on special teams again in 2020, Jackson finally began seeing considerable time on the defense last season. He recorded his first career sack against Iowa State in Baylor’s 31-29 win at McLane Stadium.

While he played consistently all season, Jackson emerged as one of the stars of Baylor’s 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl as he collected two of the Bears’ 10 sacks.

Jackson was happy to contribute, but he was even more excited to send guys like Pitre, Bernard and running back Abram Smith out with a major bowl win before they pursued NFL careers.

“It was so special for me to play for those guys because I knew how much work they put in,” Jackson said. “In high school, I wasn’t big on football knowledge. Linebacker in college is really different. You’ve got to learn gap control, coverage, and that was something Terrel studied and could understand. He helped out a lot in interpreting that football knowledge to me.”

Jackson was always astounded by Pitre’s instincts for the game, something he’s proving in the NFL as a rookie starting safety for the Houston Texans.

“I was a roommate with Pitre, and he’s a football guru,” Jackson said. “He can pretty much create anything with his mind on the field on defense. He’s incredible.”

Taking what he learned from Bernard and Pitre, Jackson has passed on his knowledge to younger Baylor defenders. Like Aranda said, Jackson has a gift for articulating his thoughts, and he’s encouraged players to be patient and keep their eyes on the prize.

“Coach Aranda says I’m a humble guy, and I’m trying to step into that role to where I’m in this leadership role now,” Jackson said. “I take pride in doing the work it takes to be in a program like this, and I appreciate what the game has done for me and I know how hard it is for a team to be successful. What you put in is what you get out of it pretty much. If you just dial in, the game will reward you at the end.”

Jackson earned his bachelor’s degree in health science in 2020 and his nearing completion of his master’s degree in sport management. He hopes to get a shot to play in the NFL next year.

“I’m hoping, I’m praying every day about it and working my tail off for it,” Jackson said. “If there’s an opportunity, I’m definitely going to take it.”

But somewhere down the road, he wants to find a piece of land and raise horses and cattle. This is where the cowboy rides away.

“I learned how to break a horse and take care of them,” Jackson said. “I know how to handle and take care of all the farm animals, chickens and cows and pigs. We did that growing up. I did a little hunting. I love being outdoors and the country lifestyle, so when I get done with this I’m definitely going to experience that.”