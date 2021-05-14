 Skip to main content
Baylor's Jacobs earns all-conference honor at Big 12 meet
Baylor's Jacobs earns all-conference honor at Big 12 meet

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor freshman Lily Jacobs earned an all-conference award with an eighth place finish in the 10,000 meters on a light opening day of action at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Jacobs clocked in at 35:28.61. Iowa State junior Cailie Logue won the race and the Big 12 title with a time of 34:07.94.

BU sophomore Cole Hardan broke his own school record in the hammer throw at 185-2, but it wasn’t quite enough to reach the podium, as he finished ninth.

The meet continues Saturday and Sunday.

