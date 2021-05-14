Baylor's Jacobs earns all-conference honor at Big 12 meet

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor freshman Lily Jacobs earned an all-conference award with an eighth place finish in the 10,000 meters on a light opening day of action at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Jacobs clocked in at 35:28.61. Iowa State junior Cailie Logue won the race and the Big 12 title with a time of 34:07.94.
BU sophomore Cole Hardan broke his own school record in the hammer throw at 185-2, but it wasn’t quite enough to reach the podium, as he finished ninth.
The meet continues Saturday and Sunday.
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
