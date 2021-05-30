Baylor's Jared Butler declares for NBA Draft

Baylor first-team All-America guard Jared Butler declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday almost two months after leading the Bears to their first NCAA championship.

Butler had declared for the draft in 2020 but decided to return to Baylor for his junior season after the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"After much thought, playing in the NBA has been a lifelong goal," said Butler on his Twitter page. "And it would only be right to go out as a graduate of Baylor University and a national champion."

Butler led the Bears' 28-2 national championship team with 16.7 points per game while averaging 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free throw line.

Butler was at his best in Baylor's 86-70 thrashing of Gonzaga in the national championship game as he amassed 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He also nailed four of nine 3-pointers to earn the NCAA tournament most outstanding player.

Butler earned his degree in business management in three years as he graduated this spring. He also served as FBS student-athlete representative on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.