Baylor's Jared Butler named Big 12 male athlete of year

The awards kept rolling in for former Baylor guard Jared Butler as he was named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.
Oklahoma gymnast Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Women’s Athlete of the Year after winning three NCAA individual titles.
Butler is the first student-athlete in the Big 12’s 25-year history to win Athlete of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Butler was a key player on the Bears’ first men’s basketball national championship team as he scored a team-leading 16.7 points per game while averaging 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the free throw line for the Bears’ 28-2 squad.
The 6-3 junior guard was at his best in Baylor’s 86-70 thrashing of Gonzaga in the April 5 national championship game in Indianapolis as he amassed 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds. He also nailed four of nine 3-pointers to earn the NCAA tournament most outstanding player.
Despite his individual brilliance, Butler always praised his teammates and the bond they shared for the Bears’ success.
“I think it’s the most sacrificial group of guys I’ve been around,” said Butler during Baylor’s championship run. “Sacrificing their time in the gym to be better for the team, sacrificing stats for the betterment of the team, just sacrificing egos, and that’s a hard thing to do among 20 and 21-year-old men. Everybody across the board has had to sacrifice something. We win awards and things like that, and nobody’s looking at anybody side-eyed. Everybody is just like congratulations.”
After graduating in three years with a degree in business management, Butler decided to forgo his senior year by declaring for the NBA Draft on May 29. He’s been projected to be chosen late in the first round of the July 29 draft.
However, Butler will have to get medical clearance to play after he was flagged by an NBA Fitness-to-Play panel of physicians. Butler was reportedly diagnosed with a heart condition in 2018 after he signed with Alabama before transferring to Baylor and delivering three outstanding seasons.
During a recent interview with reporters leading up to the NBA Draft combine, Butler declined to discuss his health issue. But he believes he can adapt to any team’s needs.
“My goal, if a team drafts me, is I want to fit their needs,” Butler said. “Whatever they’re lacking, what can I do to plug that gap or hole in their organization? That’s what I plan on doing. Just be reliable and be an impactful player.”
Butler became the third Baylor player to win Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year as he joined quarterbacks Robert Griffin III in 2011 and Bryce Petty in 2014.
Webb won individual NCAA gymnastics championships for the Sooners in the vault, floor exercise and all-around.
She became just the ninth gymnast in NCAA history to accomplish the feat of winning three titles in one championship. Additionally, she placed third on the balance beam and seventh on bars to lead Oklahoma to a runner-up finish.
Nominees for athlete of the year are submitted by Big 12 institutions and selected, based on athletic performance, academic achievement and citizenship, by a media panel as well as fan voting conducted through Big12Sports.com.