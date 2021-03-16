Baylor's Jared Butler named first-team All-America

Baylor coach Scott Drew always knew he had a remarkable trio of starting guards in Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.

All three were recognized by the Associated Press as All-Americans as Butler became the first Baylor player in program history to be named to the first team, while Mitchell made the third team and Teague was an honorable mention choice.

Butler joined Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga guard Corey Kispert and Iowa center Luka Garza as first team All Americans.

The 6-3 junior leads the Bears with 17.1 points per game while topping the league with two steals per game and ranking second with a 4.75 assists average.

Named AP Big 12 player of the year last week, Butler not only is a superb 3-point shooter at 42.9 percent, he’s developed his strength to the point where he can take on bigger players on drives to the basket.

“As a freshman he would tend to try to make the spectacular, the home run plays,” Drew said. “And now, he’s a lot more consistent, hitting singles and doubles and improving the assist-to-turnover ratio, buying into what it takes to win. Offensively, he’s always been talented, but his level of defensive intensity and communication have gone to another level.”