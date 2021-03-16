Baylor's Jared Butler named first-team All-America

Baylor coach Scott Drew always knew he had a remarkable trio of starting guards in Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.
All three were recognized by the Associated Press as All-Americans as Butler became the first Baylor player in program history to be named to the first team, while Mitchell made the third team and Teague was an honorable mention choice.
Butler joined Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga guard Corey Kispert and Iowa center Luka Garza as first team All Americans.
The 6-3 junior leads the Bears with 17.1 points per game while topping the league with two steals per game and ranking second with a 4.75 assists average.
Named AP Big 12 player of the year last week, Butler not only is a superb 3-point shooter at 42.9 percent, he’s developed his strength to the point where he can take on bigger players on drives to the basket.
“As a freshman he would tend to try to make the spectacular, the home run plays,” Drew said. “And now, he’s a lot more consistent, hitting singles and doubles and improving the assist-to-turnover ratio, buying into what it takes to win. Offensively, he’s always been talented, but his level of defensive intensity and communication have gone to another level.”
Mitchell has been one of the best defensive guards in the country since last season, but he’s become a much more explosive offensive player this year as he’s averaging 14.1 points while shooting 51.5 percent overall and a team-high 46.2 percent from 3-point range. His 5.4 assists per game leads the Big 12 and he ranks second in the league with 1.96 steals.
Teague has also been a tremendous all-around player as he ranks second on the Bears with a 16.2 scoring average while averaging 4.2 rebounds and shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range. All three guards make each other better.
“It really goes back to the character and makeup of them individually because they do care about the team and winning,” Drew said. “It’s not about their stats, their accolades. They’re concerned for each other and concerned for winning, and knowing we’re a much better team when all three are clicking.”
Second-team All-Americans included Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and guard Jalen Suggs, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, USC forward Evan Mobley and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson.
Joining Mitchell on the third team were Houston guard Quentin Grimes, Alabama forward Herb Jones, Loyola-Chicago forward Cameron Krutwig and Oregon guard Chris Duarte.