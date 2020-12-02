 Skip to main content
Baylor's Jobson speaking at FCA luncheon
Baylor's Jobson speaking at FCA luncheon

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its next community luncheon at noon Dec. 9 at the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson will serve as the guest speaker. Jobson is the Bears’ all-time wins leader and has twice led Baylor to the NCAA’s Elite Eight.

The cost is $10 per person. Meals are provided by Jason’s Deli and are pre-boxed. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations. Please wear a mask upon entry and exit.

To reserve a spot and pre-pay, visit www.heartoftexasfca.org/communitylunch

