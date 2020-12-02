Baylor's Jobson speaking at FCA luncheon

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its next community luncheon at noon Dec. 9 at the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson will serve as the guest speaker. Jobson is the Bears’ all-time wins leader and has twice led Baylor to the NCAA’s Elite Eight.

The cost is $10 per person. Meals are provided by Jason’s Deli and are pre-boxed. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations. Please wear a mask upon entry and exit.

To reserve a spot and pre-pay, visit www.heartoftexasfca.org/communitylunch