Baylor's Johnson wins triple jump title in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior Koi Johnson soared to Baylor’s only gold medal at the prestigious Razorback Invitational on Saturday.

Johnson won the women’s triple jump with a best leap of 42-8.

Baylor’s men’s 4x400 relay squad, comprised of Hasani Barr, Dillon Bedell, Matthew Moorer and Nathaniel Ezekiel, improved on their seasons-best from the Corky Classic in Lubbock with a 3:04.37 at the Razorback. That time is the fourth-fastest ever clocked by a Baylor 4x4 indoor squad and the fastest since the 2016 Big 12 Championships.

Baylor finished third in the race behind Florida (3:04.11) and USC (3:04.12).

BU’s Lily Williams continued her mid-distance show on Saturday night, finishing the women’s 800 meters with a sixth place 2:06.14 that moves her to No. 4 in program history.

“We took some good steps toward into this championship stretch of the season,” Baylor head coach Michael Ford said.

Baylor’s next meet is the Clemson-hosted Tiger Paw Invitational Feb. 10-11.