Baylor's Johnson wins triple jump title in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior Koi Johnson soared to Baylor’s only gold medal at the prestigious Razorback Invitational on Saturday.
Johnson won the women’s triple jump with a best leap of 42-8.
Baylor’s men’s 4x400 relay squad, comprised of Hasani Barr, Dillon Bedell, Matthew Moorer and Nathaniel Ezekiel, improved on their seasons-best from the Corky Classic in Lubbock with a 3:04.37 at the Razorback. That time is the fourth-fastest ever clocked by a Baylor 4x4 indoor squad and the fastest since the 2016 Big 12 Championships.
Baylor finished third in the race behind Florida (3:04.11) and USC (3:04.12).
BU’s Lily Williams continued her mid-distance show on Saturday night, finishing the women’s 800 meters with a sixth place 2:06.14 that moves her to No. 4 in program history.
People are also reading…
“We took some good steps toward into this championship stretch of the season,” Baylor head coach Michael Ford said.
Baylor’s next meet is the Clemson-hosted Tiger Paw Invitational Feb. 10-11.