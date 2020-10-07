 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Kaur wins Big 12 Golfer of the Month
0 comments

Baylor's Kaur wins Big 12 Golfer of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor women's golf (copy)

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur

 Baylor Athletics photo

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur has been tabbed as the Big 12 Golfer of the Month, the league announced Wednesday. She’s the first Baylor player to win the award since Amy Lee in 2016.

Kaur shared the award with Kansas State’s Reed Isaac, as they were co-medalists at the Schooner Fall Classic. Kaur was the only player in the field to shoot under part in all three rounds, carding scores of 69, 69 and 67. Her score aided Baylor’s 31-stroke victory as a team.

Kaur is a two-time All-American who carries a 72.77 stroke average through 77 rounds.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baylor vs West Virginia Football Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert