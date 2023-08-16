For the second straight year, Baylor’s Johnny Keefer is the Big 12’s Scholar Athlete of the Year for men’s golf.

Keefer becomes the first Big 12 golfer to win the honor in consecutive seasons. It’s also the fourth time in the past seven seasons that a Baylor player has won the award.

An accounting from San Antonio, Keefer enjoyed another successful season on and off the golf course. He led the team in stroke average for a second-straight season (71.62) and tallied five top-10 finishes.

The first Baylor player to compete in the final round of the NCAA Championship stroke play since 2017, Keefer was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America PING All-District South Team, in a season where he played 19.8% of his holes under par, which also led the team.

Carrying a 3.68 GPA, Keefer was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team for a third time, in addition to being selected as a GCAA All-American Scholar and a College Sports Communicators All-District honoree.