Baylor's Keefer named to Golfweek All-America squad

Johnny Keefer Baylor golf (copy)

Baylor's Johnny Keefer made the Golfweek All-America team.

 Baylor athletics

Baylor golfer Johnny Keefer has been named a third-team All-American by Golfweek magazine.

Keefer, a junior from San Antonio, also made Golfweek’s All-America squad as a third-team pick as a freshman in 2020.

Keefer played out of the No. 1 spot for every tournament, carrying a stroke average of 71.34 across 29 stroke-play rounds. Keefer’s single-season average led the team and ranked seventh-best in program history.

Keefer will represent the United States at the Palmer Cup in Geneva, Switzerland July 1-3, where he will join Baylor women’s golfer Gurleen Kaur at the event.

