Baylor's Keefer tied for fifth after one round in Norman

BU MG 2021 Colonial Keefer_Johnny_1(1).JPG

Baylor's Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 to open up competition at the NCAA's Norman Regional on Monday, putting him in a tie for fifth overall.

 Baylor athletics

NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor golfer Johnny Keefer opened with a 3-under 69 at the NCAA’s Norman Regional on Monday at Jimmie Austin Golf Club.

Keefer, competing in the event as an individual, is tied for fifth overall after one round. The 69 was the BU junior's 10th collegiate round in the 60s and his 17th round of par or better this season.

Keefer’s round was highlighted by three straight birdies on holes 3, 4 and 5.

Auburn’s J.M. Butler and South Carolina’s Gene Zeigler posted matching scores of 6-under 66 and share the 18-hole lead. Keefer will tee off for round 2 at shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

