Baylor baseball freshman infielder Kolby Branch entered the transfer portal Monday morning as reported by D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

The shortstop is the sixth Bear to enter the portal following the 2023 season, the most recent being Midway graduate Will Rigney, whom announced his move to the University of Texas on Friday.

Branch led Baylor in almost every offensive category this spring, hitting .325 with 69 hits, 49 runs, six homers and 41 RBIs. The shortstop’s 17 doubles were one shy of the program’s freshman record and tied fourth in the nation.

The Lovejoy High School product out of Lucas, Texas was named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American and was a Big 12 Freshman Team selection.