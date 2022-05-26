 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Lah-Bass tandem closes out season in Elite Eight

Bass and Lah

The NCAA tournament run ended on Thursday for the Baylor doubles team of Finn Bass and Sven Lah.

 Baylor Athletics photo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s doubles team of Finn Bass and Sven Lah were ousted in the NCAA’s Elite Eight on Thursday.

South Carolina’s 18-ranked team of Connor Thomason and Daniel Rodrigues got past Bass and Lah, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Bass/Lah finished the season at 25-11 overall, 9-8 against ranked opponents and 17-7 in dual matches.

Lah is Baylor’s outright career doubles wins leader with 115, as he passed Constantin Frantzen, who had 112.

For the Baylor women, the doubles team of Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj fell in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

