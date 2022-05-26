Baylor's Lah-Bass tandem closes out season in Elite Eight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s doubles team of Finn Bass and Sven Lah were ousted in the NCAA’s Elite Eight on Thursday.

South Carolina’s 18-ranked team of Connor Thomason and Daniel Rodrigues got past Bass and Lah, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Bass/Lah finished the season at 25-11 overall, 9-8 against ranked opponents and 17-7 in dual matches.

Lah is Baylor’s outright career doubles wins leader with 115, as he passed Constantin Frantzen, who had 112.

For the Baylor women, the doubles team of Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj fell in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.