Baylor's Lewis earns Big 12 weekly honor

Baylor graduate transfer guard Jordan Lewis was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Lewis totaled 26 points in the Bears’ wins at Texas Tech and West Virginia and posted a triple double against the Mountaineers on Saturday.
Lewis racked up 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as No. 11 Baylor blew out West Virginia, 87-54, on Saturday.
The Bears (15-4, 5-2), who host No. 18 Oklahoma on Wednesday, moved up to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
