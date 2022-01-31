 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Lewis earns Big 12 weekly honor
Iowa St Baylor Baskeball (copy)

Baylor guard Jordan Lewis, right, drives into Iowa State guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, left, in the second half.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor graduate transfer guard Jordan Lewis was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Lewis totaled 26 points in the Bears’ wins at Texas Tech and West Virginia and posted a triple double against the Mountaineers on Saturday.

Lewis racked up 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as No. 11 Baylor blew out West Virginia, 87-54, on Saturday.

The Bears (15-4, 5-2), who host No. 18 Oklahoma on Wednesday, moved up to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.

